Unai Emery revelling in the Aston Villa ‘pressure’

Unai Emery

His team are unbeaten in seven games and enjoying a good run of results in the Premier League, beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Villa Park on Saturday.

It has moved Villa up to sixth position and they are chasing European football, but when Emery arrived in October last year they were looking over their shoulders in the opposite direction,

Emery said: “Pressure is there when you’re in the bottom and you have to win. Pressure was when I was here playing against Manchester United! I remember that moment and I was a little bit under pressure!! Not now, not now.

“But I like it and I grew up playing under pressure as a coach. I like this, playing against the best, being very, very determined because you are playing for something to win.

“I want to share with the players – it’s not pressure and it’s to be ambitious and to get to being competitive to being stronger and stronger.

“The crowd are very excited and are trying to support us.

“I told them before, the idea before is to understand how we can play; how we want to impose and create our style.

“We want to be supported with this idea we want to do.