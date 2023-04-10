Carlos Corberan demands more positive West Brom response

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The second leg of the ailing Baggies Easter double-header sees desperate strugglers QPR head to The Hawthorns today, with the hosts clinging to hope their home form can help them return to winning ways.

Good Friday's horrorshow at the New York Stadium saw Corberan's men fortunate to only lose 3-1 to the relegation-battling Millers. Results elsewhere meant Albion remained just five points adrift of sixth but such a dismal performance, comfortably the worst yet under the Spaniard, has play-off dreams clinging by the finest of threads.

The Rs, meanwhile, have lost nine from 10. Corberan said: "It's necessary for us to change the image, that's the only target that we have right now.

"I don't want to talk about any type of thing that is not helping us, but just to change the image that we had on the football pitch."

Albion could welcome Okay Yokuslu back to contention after he missed the trip to Rotherham and his absence was desperately felt. Adam Reach joined the ever-growing list of injury victims and will miss the rest of the season with a quad injury.

More than half-a-dozen regular starters and squad options have missed games of late and some remain out for the season. Other Baggies stand-ins have not been up to scratch.

Corberan, who stated his players did not show the desire effort and commitment in Rotherham, said: "I cannot change the situation by bringing in players who are now injured.

"The only thing I can change is the performance of the players that we have here (out) on the football pitch.

"It's true that I expect more from me, more from the players, I expect a lot more.

"We still have players that have the possibility to show their competitiveness level, a better competitiveness level that we showed on Friday."