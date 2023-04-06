Former West Brom starlet Izzy Brown retires after long injury battle

Isaiah Brown making his debut for Albion

The midfielder, who left Albion for Chelsea in 2013 before going on to have a number of loan spells at various clubs, had spent the last year battling with injury and was released by Preston last summer without making an appearance.

The England youth international announced the news on social media, explaining how he 'lived the dream most don't get the opportunity to live'.

He said: "I just didn't think this day would come so soon.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that after a long year struggling wtth two Achilles tendon surgeries, I now have to retire from professional football.

"I lived a dream that most don't get the opportunity to live and for that I will be eternally grateful.

"It has also delivered many challenges that I wouldn't have been able to get through without the love and support of my family and friends.

"The sacrifices that my mum and grandad made for me from the age of four years old, gave me the chance to live a life I always aspired to live.

"Driving from Peterborough to West Brom three/four times a week after school, just to get me to training and matches, I'll forever be grateful.

"I will always remember the memories I have made.

"From being told I was going to be on the bench against Chelsea, to making my debut against Wigan at the age of 16.

"Then getting to make my debut for Chelsea, the club I dreamed of playing for when I was a little boy."

Brown rose through the ranks as a shining star in Albion's academy and was handed his debut in May 2013 - replacing Youssouf Mulumbu in a 3-2 defeat against Wigan and at the time becoming the second youngest player to play in the Premier League.

In July 2013, Albion rejected an offer for Brown but later that month the Blues confirmed they had signed the youngster, with compensation between the two clubs set to be decided by a tribunal.

The case was a memorable one, as after Brown left the club for Stamford Bridge, the then Albion chairman Jeremy Peace considered scrapping the club's category one academy - stating the EPPP rules Chelsea used to sign Brown were leading to the club losing young stars for nominal fees that failed to cover the academy's running costs.

Brown went on to have loan spells in Europe and in the EFL - helping Huddersfield Town to Premier League promotion.

He left Chelsea in 2021 to sign for Preston - but never played a single game with persistent Achilles problems now leading to his early retirement.

He added: "To every club I have ever played for, I really appreciate you all for believing in me and giving me a chance to play the game I love.