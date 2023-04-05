GALLERY: Fun in sun as West Brom are put through their paces

Daryl Dike of West Bromwich Albion and players take a selfie together with the fans at the end of the open training session at The Hawthorns (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

A large number of Baggies supporters checked in at The Hawthorns for an open training session yesterday where Carlos Corberan and his coaching staff put the players through their paces ahead of two big fixtures, away to Rotherham on Friday and then at home to QPR on Monday.

As well as watching the players get down to business, there were plenty of other activities to keep the spectators happy including music, face painting, console gaming, competitions and a range of inflatable sports.

Striker Brandon Thomas-Asante was delighted to see such a show of support from the Baggies faithful and hopes it will give the squad a boost as they continue their push for a play-off place.

“It was an unreal day to be fair,” he said. “We couldn’t have picked a better day with the weather.

Fans watch during an open training session at The Hawthorns (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

“The atmosphere was unreal too. We absolutely loved it. It was a really fun session and we got to see a load of our fans too, who we love.

“It’s really impressive from our supporters and it’s such a boost too. We’re at the point in the season where seeing things like this and knowing that the fans are still behind us, that’s exactly what we need.

“We need that 12th man and we know that we have it. It’s a lot more important than what people realise.

“Having the supporters around always gives you a boost and we need that for the rest of the season.”

“There are times in games when you need an extra push and our supporters give us that, which gives us as a team a greater chance of winning games.

“We’ve got two big games coming up over Easter against Rotherham United and QPR.

“We go into every game wanting to win it, but now more than ever, we know what’s at stake.

“We know what’s expected and that’s there for the taking. We want every point possible. We’re preparing for that and we’re ready for that. We want it more than anything.”

