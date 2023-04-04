I saw a different Nathaniel Chalobah – West Brom's Carlos Corberan

Nathaniel Chalobah in the thick of the action on his return to the Albion starting XI against Millwall (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 28-year-old midfielder started just his third Albion game against Millwall in the absence of the injured Jayson Molumby.

Chalobah, the former Fulham and Watford midfielder, was given the nod over Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Jake Livermore. Corberan opted to reward Chalobah’s progress in training and was satisfied with what he saw against the Lions.

“Hopefully, hopefully,” Corberan said when asked if there was more to come from the Chelsea youngster. “I expect the best from the players.

“It’s true that maybe at the beginning, because he didn’t have the fitness levels, because he suffered a small injury a couple of times which didn’t allow him to reach his level, I want to see the best level of every player.

“On Saturday I started to see a different player on the football pitch with one personality that I like to see from the players.

“I saw Chalobah compete with a maturity that I expect, that I’ve waited for.”

Corberan felt Chalobah had shown progress in training towards the end of the international break.

The one-cap England man featured little for previous club Fulham prior to his January move.

“In the last two days I saw a different Chalobah.” Corberan said. “In some moments the players need some time to arrive, to analyse themselves, to adapt, to beat the frustration that you can have when you are not playing, you are watching because of injuries or small problems, the coach can move you to the first XI.

“We have expectations, but sometimes in life it doesn’t happen. That’s why I told you I don’t like expectations, what I like is to try and give my best every single day, but I have confidence in him after what I watched on the football pitch.

“All the players for me have a massive commitment towards the situation and they want to put the club in the highest position in the table.