Carlos Corberan warns West Brom players: Don’t let levels slip now

By Russell Youll

Carlos Corberan feels Albion set the boundaries for effort levels for the play-off run-in in Saturday’s Millwall stalemate.

Albion boss Carlos Corberan
The points were shared between the Baggies and the Lions at The Hawthorns on Saturday as Albion’s deficit to the top six remained five points.

Albion, on 56 points, now have eight games and 24 points left to play for, knowing that a recent average to secure a place in the play-off is around 73-75 points.

Head coach Corberan weighed up the positives and negatives after Millwall left the Black Country with a share of the spoils, but was confident he had seen the required commitment levels from his troops.

Asked of the deficit staying the same, Corberan said: “Yes, but at the same time it’s changed because you have one game less.

“So it’s true that when the thing (deficit) doesn’t change it is positive and negative.

“My mentality is that we have 24 points to play for and I want to see the team compete until the end to add the maximum number of points that we can.

“And we finish after the Swansea game we will see, while fighting for everything, in which position we will finish.

“It is our responsibility to put the same level of effort that we put today in every single game that we are going to play.”

Head coach Corberan led his former side Huddersfield into the play-offs at the end of last season – where the Terriers would eventually lose out to Nottingham Forest before the boss left for Olympiacos in Greece.

Huddersfield finished third with 82 points, while 75 was enough for a top six spot and the next tally of 70 missed out.

Corberan is not interested in guesswork, though, he added: “I am very bad trying to guess the future in life!

“I was never thinking I would live in Saudi Arabia in one year and I received a call and I moved to Saudi Arabia.

“If you tell me I would be the manager of West Bromwich, I would tell you it would be a dream, impossible, so the best things happened in my life because I was thinking in the present, not the future.”

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

