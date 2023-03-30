Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa and Arsenal analysts facing charges by FA after clash

By Russell YoullFootballPublished: Comments

Aston Villa and Arsenal’s analysts have been charged by the FA after a confrontation between the sides’ dugouts in their clash last month.

Arsenal's goal which rebounded in off Emi Martinez sparked celebrations by the Gunners bench in injury time
Arsenal's goal which rebounded in off Emi Martinez sparked celebrations by the Gunners bench in injury time

Villa performance analyst Victor Manas amd Arsenal technical analyst coach Miguel Molina were involved when the benches clashed after Arsenal scored an injury-time goal to secure all three points in their 4-2 victory on February 18. Arsenal celebrations on the sidelines drew an angry response from the home dugout.

The FA said in a statement: “It is alleged Victor Manas’s behaviour during the p4th minute was improper and/or violent, and that his behaviour in the tunnel after the final whistle was improper.”

The statement added: “It’s alleged that Miguel Molina’s behaviour and/or language during the 94th minute was improper and/or insulting, and this his behaviour in the tunnel after the final whistle was also improper.”

The pair have until March 31 to provide their responses.

Villa had twice taken the lead in the game through Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho before Oleksandr Zinchenko levelled after an hour. A shot which bounced off the crossbar and in off Villa keeper Emi Martinez in the 93rd minute sparked the wild Arsenal celebrations before Gabriel Martinelli rounded off the scoring as Martinez left his goal untended to go up for a corner.

Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News