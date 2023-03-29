West Brom's Erik Pieters focused on Premier League promotion

West Brom's Erik Pieters (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Pieters, 34, joined Albion as a free agent in September having been without a club since leaving relegated Burnley in June.

The Dutchman, who played more than 200 times for Stoke City before joining Burnley, penned a one-year contract at The Hawthorns and has gone on to play a key role in Carlos Corberan’s side in the heart of defence.

With just months left to run on his contract, the defender admitted the situation is on his mind but securing promotion to the top flight is his main goal.

He said: “I’m not going to lie, of course it’s on your mind, but the main key on my mind is to get promotion with West Brom. I just know that when we achieve that, my future will be okay. I think I showed myself that I am not slowing down despite my age, when many people have talked about my age. I think when I keep performing how I have done, I won’t be worrying and won’t be in the same situation as last year. The main key is not to get a big injury, everyone knows that, but if you play thinking like that, you’re going to get injured, I believe.”

Pieters was without a club throughout the whole of pre-season in the summer of 2022 – and signed for Albion in mid September after the summer transfer window had slammed shut.

The Dutchman is keen to avoid that situation again this summer and is confident he can earn a new deal on the back of his performances this season.

He added: “The key for me is to keep performing how I have done, keep getting wins and clean sheets with West Brom and the main goal is promotion.