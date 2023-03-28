Unai Emery hopeful of Leander Dendoncker Aston Villa return

Aston Villa's Leander Dendoncker

The former Wolves man, 27, missed Villa’s last four games before the international break with a hand injury.

Dendoncker made a return in last Friday’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Bristol Rovers and boss Emery hopes the Belgian can put a difficult personal period behind him for the final 11 Premier League fixtures.

“It has really been difficult,” Emery said of Dendoncker’s absence.

“I arrived here and he could not play in the Carabao Cup because he was cup tied. Then he had a problem at home and lost one or two matches as well. He went to the World Cup and two weeks ago had a problem at home. He is training individually now but not ready to train with the team. Of course, he is not going with his national team and I hope the next match against Chelsea he is going to be ready.

“It has been difficult for him because for one reason and another he has not consistently been available but we have time to try and use him, to train with him and add his performances to his team. Hopefully we can find the best of him after this break.”