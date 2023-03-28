Notification Settings

Aston Villa's Matty Cash ruled out for three weeks

By Russell YoullFootballPublished: Comments

Full-back Matty Cash looks set to be ruled out of Villa’s next three fixtures after suffering a calf strain while on international duty with Poland.

Aston Villa's Matty Cash and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze
Cash was substituted after just nine minutes of Poland’s 3-1 defeat to the Czech Republic on Friday.

It was initially hoped that Cash would be out for just one week but a fresh scan under the supervision of Villa medics has revealed it is a more serious strain and that the right-back is likely to be out for the trips to Chelsea on Saturday and Leicester next Tuesday night as well as the home clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, April 8. It is hoped he will be ready to return for the visit of Newcastle on April 15.

The news is a blow for Cash who has been in excellent form for Villa in their recent good spell under Unai Emery in which they have taken 10 points from their last four matches.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

