West Brom boss Carlos Corberan: Players will fight 'like animals'

Carlos Corberan's Baggies return to action after an extended international break in a week's time at home to Millwall

Albion resume Championship action next Saturday where they are primed for a charge at the top six, of which they are currently five points adrift.

The likelihood is Corberan's side will require around six wins to give themselves a good chance at sealing a play-off spot.

The run-in begins with a crunch clash at The Hawthorns, where the Baggies' form has been exceptional, against rivals Millwall, currently sixth.

"The next nine games we need to play and compete as real nine finals," Corberan told the Express & Star.

"That's the feeling I had in this dressing room, they are going to compete as animals in the next nine games.

"I like to make the evaluation of the season at the end of the season. It's true we know what the situation was that we have arrived from.

"But at the same time I know how big West Bromwich is, how ambitious we need to be and in any of the next nine games I can only tell you will we try to win every single one because this has to be the commitment."

Corberan took over a side in the second tier relegation zone in October and has led the squad into play-off contention. With financial uncertainty beyond this summer, due to a big reduction in parachute payments, there is no shortage of pressure on Albion to make the top six.

"If we don't achieve perfection we will analyse why to make us stronger," the head coach said. "I can only tell you I'm positive watching the dressing room I saw after the (Cardiff) game, because the players showed a very uncomfortable feeling with the point we took – because they want more.

"In football, in the last part of seasons, the determination is key. I do not want to read the table until the end, the only key thing is to face every game for three points. Cardiff is one game to help us a lot, with the feeling we had then, to move us to the next nine.