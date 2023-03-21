'Vote for Molumby': West Brom players talk about life after football and education for University of Wolverhampton promotional video

Could Jayson Molumby become a politician after his playing days? (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

In fact, many have business interests outside of football while still playing.

For the majority of footballers, the future involves coaching or punditry but for some it includes other vocations and even going back into education.

West Brom's Adam Reach is in the early stages of planning for the future, with the midfielder having turned 30 this year.

Reach, along with team mates Conor Townsend and Jayson Molumby recently took part in a promotional video for the University of Wolverhampton to discuss education and what they might do in the future.

And it transpired that one member of the Albion squad who could be in line for a big future in the spotlight, as Reach explained: "Jayson Molumby always says he likes to think of himself as a future politician!

"He has the stubbornness and argumentative side and he would probably do quite well.

"When he thinks he is right he won't listen to anyone else and he will stick with his idea - and he dodges questions if he doesn't want to answer them so I suppose that is what politicians do.

"Vote for Molumby!"

Reach also discussed his other Albion team mates, adding: "We've got some very intelligent players, whether that is book smart or street smart.

"Our captain Jake Livermore is intelligent, he is approachable and you can speak to him about a number of different topics and he has his say.

"Matty Phillips is another one who is very smart, lots are and don't like to show it but we have many engaging conversations on the bus and in hotels."

Reach, who signed for West Brom back in 2021, answered a number of questions for the video that is designed to promote courses at the University of Wolverhampton.

He believes when he retires from the game, he could go back into education - and when asked what he may have studied at university he spoke passionately about digital marketing and the online abuse some players suffer in modern football.

This is something Reach admits he would like to go into when he hangs up the boots.

He said: "I've just turned 30 in the New Year and although I'd like to think I have got many years left as a footballer, I am at the stage where you think about things and plan what you are going to do.

"I am in the early stages of that and I don't quite know what my next step well be.

"I always did well at school and never continued that, so part of me thinks I am smart enough and brave enough to go back to education and find a passion after football.

"The way it is going with digital, and social media and helping businesses grow, that is something I like to do, maybe looking at the digital marketing side of things.

"We are in a society in football where it can be toxic online for footballers, and maybe clubs and businesses can do a bit more to protect players with the content that goes on there and comments.