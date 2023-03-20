Carlos Corberan prepares for West Brom's final assault

West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan

Members of the Baggies squad who have not been struggling with injury were given a few days off to recover following last Wednesday's disappointing 1-1 draw at Cardiff City

Daryl Dike is away on international duty with United States and Republic of Ireland pair Dara O'Shea and Jayson Molumby are also away with their nation.

Head coach Corberan will be mindful of working his 'fatigued' Albion squad too hard physically and instead focus on tactical points.

The Spaniard said: "At the beginning the first days are days you use to recover, though not every player because the injured players trained normally, only the weekend they will have some break, the others will have three or four days to recover.

"After the positive news we didn't have the game on Saturday, we can start to make a normal week of preparation to grow and train from Monday.

"Normally you play Saturday or Sunday, you spend (some of) the first week recovering, but we will spend the first week working together."

Corberan troops have just come through a period of demanding midweek fixtures and, following a welcome two-and-a-half week break, they head into a relentless and make-or-break April.

Beginning at home to Millwall on April 1, the Baggies face an eight-game month with midweek fixtures each week, including the Easter weekend double-header. It stands to be a real test of Corberan's squad, with Matt Phillips and Grady Diangana already sidelined for the remainder of the season through injury.

"We arrive in one moment of the season where you cannot train too much, because the players are very fatigued in terms of what they have done and the minutes they have in the legs," the head coach added.

"We will face the week knowing we don't have a game, so it allows us to win more general behaviours of the team that we want to insist, managing well from a physical perspective.