Aston Villa's Alex Moreno has his sights set on a push for Europe

Saturday’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth moved Unai Emery’s men to within four points of sixth-placed Liverpool and left-back Moreno believes the trip to Chelsea after the international break is now a key match in their bid to push further up the table.

Villa only trail the Blues on goal difference and play Brentford and Fulham, two other teams just above them in the table, next month.

Moreno said: “The aim is to get as many as possible to get close to the Europa League or Europa Conference League and see how the season goes.

“In two weeks we have a very tough match away against Chelsea and this will be important.

“There are 11 games left and the most important thing is to keep adding to the points we have got and to take each game as it comes.

“We’ll see where we are at the end of the season. We feel strong and think it will be interesting where we end up.”

Goals from Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey and Emi Buendia earned Villa their eighth win in 14 matches since Emery took charge at the start of November. Only Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City have earned more than Villa’s 26 points over that period.

Moreno, who joined from Real Betis in a £13million January deal and has started the last three matches, believes players are benefitting from the clear instructions handed down by the four-time Europa League winner and his coaching staff.

He said: “He has achieved what he has achieved in his career and that makes him who he is as a manager.

“He has a good staff behind him who transmit his ideas to the team.

“They give confidence and we are doing really well thanks to him and his staff.

“I think his career reflects how he is as a coach and that will prepare us for the games coming up which will be tough.

“He has been quite clear with his ideas. He has always felt really comfortable from day one.

“We want to continue that and his ideas, because it seems to be working.