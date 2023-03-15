Unai Emery excited by the Aston Villa chase

After Sunday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham saw Villa miss a chance to further close the gap on those teams challenging for Europe, Emery is eager to avoid a repeat against the Cherries in the final match before the international break.
Villa play eight of the current top-10 during the run-in and Emery said: “Next week we play a key match, to see how we go into the last few matches into the season.
“If we’re winning like we have been, we can face the teams in the top-10 to try to get them.
“The opportunity is coming again on Saturday. Sunday we lost that opportunity to be closer. But next week is the same (chance). I’m excited.”