Unai Emery excited by the Aston Villa chase

By Matt Maher

Unai Emery hopes Villa can set up a late season assault on the Premier League’s top half by beating Bournemouth on Saturday.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
After Sunday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham saw Villa miss a chance to further close the gap on those teams challenging for Europe, Emery is eager to avoid a repeat against the Cherries in the final match before the international break.

Villa play eight of the current top-10 during the run-in and Emery said: “Next week we play a key match, to see how we go into the last few matches into the season.

“If we’re winning like we have been, we can face the teams in the top-10 to try to get them.

“The opportunity is coming again on Saturday. Sunday we lost that opportunity to be closer. But next week is the same (chance). I’m excited.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

