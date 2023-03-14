West Brom players don't underestimate home support says captain Dara O'Shea

West Brom captain Dara O'Shea applauds the fans after victory over Huddersfield (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies have turned The Hawthorns into a fortress under Carlos Corberan - winning ten of their last eleven games.

The only defeat at home under the Spaniard came when they were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield United in his opening game as Baggies boss.

The Irishman has insisted the Albion squad don't underestimate the power of the home support - and believes they have a massive role to play between now and the end of the campaign.

O'Shea said: “Home support is massive for us and we don’t underestimate that. It’s so important to have the fans backing you in games.

“It’s coming towards the end of the season now and we’re in a position where we need to keep pushing and the fans can play a massive part in that.

“When The Hawthorns is buzzing it gives us a huge push as a team and we can feel it as players. It helps us massively.

“We need to do what we need to do on the pitch, quite clearly, but the fans can really help us too."

Albion face Cardiff away on Wednesday before a two week break.

They return to face play-off rivals Millwall on April 1 - and O'Shea explained that when The Hawthorns is rocking the Albion players almost feel 'unstoppable'.

He added: “When everyone is pulling in the same direction it feels amazing and unstoppable. We’ll need their support and their backing in every game.

“When you step out onto the pitch at The Hawthorns and you can feel the energy it’s a huge push for us. It gives us that motivation and that drive to put in the extra yards and play really well.