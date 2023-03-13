West Brom youngster Rico Richards eyeing more first team chances

Rico Richards making his league debut at Hull (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 19-year-old, who has been with West Brom's academy since he was seven, made his league debut in the recent defeat at Hull, coming on as a second half substitute.

With Albion suffering a number of injuries, Carlos Corberan has turned to the club's youngsters - with Richards rewarded for his PL2 performances.

The youngster believes his opportunity with Corberan's side was 'deserved' - and he now has eyes on replicating that through his form for Richard Beale's young side.

He said: "Making my league debut a couple of weeks ago was really special.

“It was something that I’ve been working towards for such a long time and to have been given the opportunity was absolutely amazing.

“I would like to think my opportunity was deserved because I feel as though I have been playing well in the PL2 side and I’ve been training with the senior side a lot too. I’m really grateful to have been given the chance to play in the Championship.

“All of the younger lads who I play with in the PL2 team were really nice and they all congratulated me after the game.

“I want more moments like that but I know I’ve got to keep working hard and make even more improvements in my game.