West Brom youngster Rico Richards eyeing more first team chances

By Jonny DruryFootballPublished: Comments

Rico Richards is focussed on continuing to impress in Albion's Premier League 2 side - in a bid to make first team outings a regular occurrence.

Rico Richards making his league debut at Hull (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
The 19-year-old, who has been with West Brom's academy since he was seven, made his league debut in the recent defeat at Hull, coming on as a second half substitute.

With Albion suffering a number of injuries, Carlos Corberan has turned to the club's youngsters - with Richards rewarded for his PL2 performances.

The youngster believes his opportunity with Corberan's side was 'deserved' - and he now has eyes on replicating that through his form for Richard Beale's young side.

He said: "Making my league debut a couple of weeks ago was really special.

“It was something that I’ve been working towards for such a long time and to have been given the opportunity was absolutely amazing.

“I would like to think my opportunity was deserved because I feel as though I have been playing well in the PL2 side and I’ve been training with the senior side a lot too. I’m really grateful to have been given the chance to play in the Championship.

“All of the younger lads who I play with in the PL2 team were really nice and they all congratulated me after the game.

“I want more moments like that but I know I’ve got to keep working hard and make even more improvements in my game.

“I’m feeling very confident at the moment for lots of reasons. Obviously making my league debut was a big boost, but I’ve also been scoring goals and assisting goals at PL2 level."

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

