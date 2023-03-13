Carlos Corberan: We are in this together

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Fortress Hawthorns continues to defy opposition as the Baggies made it 10 wins from 11 by edging past lowly Huddersfield 1-0 on Saturday.

Ten wins and one draw has seen just one goal conceded – a last-gasp Ben Brereton Diaz free-kick for Blackburn – in that period, a new club record eclipsing a run from exactly 100 years ago.

“I was suffering every time I was coming to this stadium,” he said. “Because when you have the opportunity to create a good togetherness between the fans and the players, to play here is difficult.

“It is difficult (for opposition) to do something positive, to have this togetherness the fans need to be watching that we are doing our best, we are competing in the good moments when things went well, is one thing, but always try to give our best is what I was watching,” said Corberan. “You cannot say one player was not trying to do their best, helping the team and committing to the situation, that’s what I was watching.

“We have created this togetherness that is helping this momentum at home.”

It wasn’t a classic on Saturday, but Corberan’s men once more got the job done against strugglers happy to sit in for a point. Albion’s travelling struggles – they have lost five in a row away – will be tested once more in Cardiff on Wednesday.

“It is true the team is achieving positive results at home but my target is to achieve positive results away,” Coberan added.

“So there is no watching the past, I will be watching the next one that is coming on Wednesday and we need to achieve the result we need to achieve.

“The number of games the team has won (at home) has been positive but to me it is part of the past.

“In the present I am always worried and focused about the next game.

“I am not going to be feeling safe or insecure because now we play away - because I feel confident when we play away and I feel confidence with this group of players when we play at home.