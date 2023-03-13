Analysis: West Brom get job done thanks to incredible home fortress

Albion’s Tom Rogic shoots from distance, but can’t find the back of the net

Continuing away failures have been a body blow to the charge into promotion contention under Carlos Corberan – but the impenetrable home form has the Baggies back among the battlers.

Regardless of home or away, nothing less than six points was expected from clashes with Wigan and Huddersfield on Tuesday and Saturday – both unimaginative, limited and seemingly destined for League One.

Hawthorns regulars might have expected the duo to be swept away emphatically by more than a single goal and, while the hosts would have liked to be more convincing in adding to their goal difference, it is very much a case of job done at this stage of the season.

Indeed, on Crufts weekend, Neil Warnock’s Terriers were very much all bark and no bite.

Albion’s quest for the top six took a real blow in defeat at Hull two Fridays ago. As rivals took advantage, it increased the deficit to seven points.

But success in their game in hand against Wigan and Saturday’s effort against Warnock’s dogged side – via a John Swift first-half penalty – has placed a weary but effective Albion back among the contenders.

Albion’s head coach and players are not oblivious to failings on the road and know that only a turnaround in the dire recent run of results away from The Hawthorns will give them any chance of a play-off spot.

Fortunately, the Baggies have one more chance to rectify their travel sickness prior to the international break down in south Wales against Cardiff on Wednesday.

The Bluebirds have pulled themselves six points clear of the mire with improved form and three wins from the last five, but Albion should still travel with expectancy. Only a win will do as Corberan’s side look to keep the pressure on the top six, currently three points above them.

They did that with Saturday’s 1-0 home success on a day Albion’s non-porous rearguard brought up a new club record of one goal conceded in 11 home games – which have featured 10 wins and a draw. The previous best was exactly 100 years ago and, incredibly, ended by Huddersfield in April 1923.

Warnock, 74 – back from retirement as a last-gasp attempt to salvage the Terriers – and Albion fans thought they had seen the back of each other but the usual goading continued on Saturday.

Chief panto villain Warnock, not fondly remembered from his part in the Battle of Bramall Lane more than 20 years ago, tried to spoil the party, but was unsuccessful. Indeed the Smethwick End enjoyed telling him to hold back the tears after a toddler-like paddy at officials.

It was immediately obviously the West Yorkshire visitors were happy to park the bus.

And, to their credit, it more or less worked. They sucked almost every inch of room from their own half and forced Albion to recycle the ball again and again, as Warnock admitted afterwards, to frustrate the crowd, to make them quiet and nervous.

Amazingly, too, aside from Swift’s penalty on half-hour, Huddersfield forced the game’s two best chances. Tom Lees headed a corner over at 0-0 and David Kasumu’s hopeless effort one-versus-one early in the second half summed up a lack of quality.

Albion were fortunate on both counts and desperately needed Swift’s opener from 12 yards when it arrived.

Other clear chances at goal from inside the Terriers’ box were few and far between, indeed it is difficult to recall even one.

Like last Tuesday night against Wigan there was a nervous energy from sections of the home crowd. They watched their side deploy patience against sides that, presumed by most, should be swatted aside with ease.

Such patience drew ire and angst at times, as blue and white stripes went sideways and backwards again. Cries to up the tempo emerged.

But, explained by Corberan and match-winner Swift afterwards, such a style is necessary against unambitious opponents keen to camp with banks of five and four behind the ball in a bid to strangle the life out of a game.

Albion worked to pull the Terriers out of position in a bid to create space. The decisive moment, the penalty, was expertly created. Jayson Molumby switched the ball exquisitely to the left and Jed Wallace’s flick to Conor Townsend was a smart one. The left-back was unquestionably clipped.