West Ham v Aston Villa - Match preview

A haul of 22 points from 12 matches since his arrival has seen Villa climb out of relegation danger up to 11th in the Premier League and Emery yesterday admitted a top seven finish is now a possibility.

But he believes the odds are still stacked against his team due to the form of those above them in the standings and wants players to keep focus on the short-term and tomorrow’s trip to struggling West Ham.

Asked about his team’s chances of qualifying for Europe, Emery replied: “We will have to be very consistent from today to the end of the season. We have in front of us a lot of teams who are playing well and being consistent.

“Our first objective was to escape from the bottom but, now, to go to the top is difficult because we have to win a lot of matches in a row.

“It’s not easy now with the top seven teams and Newcastle now in it. Fulham, Brighton, Brentford are all playing well. We are being consistent but we have to continue. We need to get more points than those above us.

“I want to build, create and be strong in our style and our confidence in how we can play. We can then progress how I want to do.

“Getting into Europe, now, is not my priority. My priority is to win on Sunday and then (next week) against Bournemouth. If we win, maybe we can get in the top 10 and look at the next objective of Europe.”

Emery is a four-time winner of the Europa League and has made no secret of his desire to have Villa eventually competing again in European competition.

But while the start to his reign has been impressive, the boss insists it is only the beginning of a long-term project.

He explained: “Now, to play in Europe is a possibility and if we can get points consistently we can be close.

“But we have to build a team, a family and a way to play, a winning and competitive mentality.

“Then we can be excited and enjoy each match with our supporters, trying to connect with them, trying to use their energy.

“We have to be professional and focussed on what we are creating and the way we want to do it.”

Emery’s biggest impact so far has been on Villa’s away form. After taking just two points in seven matches prior to his arrival, they have won four out of five on their travels since, the only defeat coming at champions Manchester City.

Danny Ings, who scored both goals in Villa’s 2-1 November win at Brighton to begin the turnaround, is likely to be in the opposing line-up tomorrow following his £15million January move to the West Ham, who entered the weekend just a point and two places above the drop zone.