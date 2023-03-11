Aston Villa Women hoping to make it a 1-2 Hammer punch

Taken on 5 Mar 2023 during the FA Women’s National League Division 1 Midlands fixture between Stourbridge & Doncaster Rovers, at The War Memorial Ground, Stourbridge

Carla Ward’s side reached the FA Cup quarter-final via a dramatic penalty shootout a couple of weeks ago after a 1-1 draw at the Hammers’ Chigwell Construction Stadium in Dagenham.

And they head back to London tomorrow (3pm kick-off), this time in Super League action as the visitors look to consolidate fifth place and make inroads on rivals and big-hitters above them.

Villa put four points between themselves and Everton, in sixth, with what Ward described as a “statement” 2-0 win over the Toffees last weekend. West Ham are three points further back behind Everton, in seventh.

Villa are unbeaten in five in all competitions and another league success would be the ideal way to sign off ahead of that huge FA Cup last-eight clash against Manchester City at Walsall’s Bescot Stadium on Sunday week (6pm).

On-loan Manchester United star Kirsty Hanson, meanwhile, was this week nominated PFA fans’ player of the month for February.

It is fourth versus fifth in the Championship as Blues welcome Charlton to St Andrew’s (2pm) with very little between the sides.

The rivals are locked on 25 points and hosts Blues boast a superior goal difference of just one.

Elsewhere, in the National League Northern Premier Wolves can crank up the pressure on top two Burnley and Nottingham Forest with a trip to lowly AFC Fylde.

Dan McNamara’s side trail Burnley by just two points prior to tomorrow’s clash, kicking off at Kellamergh Park at 2pm. Fylde are 10th, just four points clear of the drop zone.

Wolves look to respond to knockout disappointment after a National League Cup semi-final 2-0 exit at Watford last time out.

Albion, eighth in the standings, head to West Yorkshire and fifth-placed Brighouse Town.

Division One Midlands leaders Stourbridge aim to back up their top-of-the-table win over Doncaster last weekend as they welcome relegation-battling Wem Town.

Second-placed Kidderminster Harriers trail leaders Sutton Coldfield by four points in West Midlands Premier and have a trip to mid-table Lichfield City to contend with tomorrow.

The same division sees seventh host eighth as Lye Town welcome Burton Albion.

Division One North’s bottom side Wyrley, with 12 defeats from 12, hunt a first point of the season at home to Walsall at Long Lane. The Saddlers are sixth.