Unai Emery backs John McGinn to end Aston Villa goal drought

Aston Villa's John McGinn

McGinn, a regular scorer when he plays for Scotland, has gone 46 matches without finding the net for his club and admitted eagerness to break the streak contributed to missed chances in last weekend’s win over Crystal Palace.

But Emery believes the in-form midfielder is bringing plenty to the cause without getting on the scoresheet.

The boss said: “I am very happy with him. Of course I want more goalscorers in the team, like Buendia, Ramsey and McGinn.

“But at the beginning we needed his attitude, his skill, his competitive spirit to improve the team and after that we can try to add goals.”