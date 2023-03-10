'He must have a good agent': Huddersfield boss Neil Warnock takes aim at West Brom's Carlos Corberan

Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock

Warnock came out of retirement earlier this year to help struggling Huddersfield in their relegation battle.

The Terriers face Albion on Saturday - less than a year since current Baggies boss Corberan led the Yorkshire side to the play-off final.

In the Wembley show piece against Nottingham Forest they were denied two penalties and were narrowly beaten by Steve Cooper's side.

Ahead of Corberan facing his old club, his counterpart Warnock has given his take on Huddersfield's 21/22 campaign - while also taking a swipe at the Spaniard, insisting he must have had a good agent to land the Albion job.

He told YorkshireLive: "I think it was an absolute travesty of justice.

"I could not understand, without getting into trouble, how two penalties weren’t given at Wembley and how they had a referee refereeing his last game. I just did not see that, I thought it was disappointing to say the least.

“But Carlos is Carlos. He must have got a good agent to get in at West Brom having got the sack at Olympiacos, and he’s found himself with a fabulous squad. You don’t very often get jobs like that if I’m honest.

“I’d have snapped their hand off, me, earlier on, come out of retirement for that squad! But I never have anything easy, so I’ve got my lads and we’ll have to try and give them a good game."

Warnock, who doesn't have the best reputation among Albion fans due to the infamous 2002 Battle of Bramall Lane, also had his say on Corberan's new contract.

Amid rumours linking him to Leeds United - Corberan penned a contract extension until 2027 back in February - and Warnock has stated, 'that is what managers do'.

He said: “It just shows you how many managers there are around at the moment.

"You can’t blame him for extending his contract when there were rumours. I’m not sure he would have gone there, but good luck to him, that’s what managers do: they get a sniff of something, go in and get your contract extended.