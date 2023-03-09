Shrewsbury student nets England Colleges caps in Italy

Steffan Jones in action for England Colleges

Steffan Jones, who hails from Penybontfawr near Oswestry, is a student at SCAT College in Shrewsbury and was selected to represent England at the Roma Caput Mundi tournament.

Jones earned a place after being chosen from 700 youngsters across the country.

Prior to heading out to Italy, he made his debut in a 3-1 win over England Independent Schools before going on to captain the colleges side against Australia at Milton Keynes.

And the 17-year-old followed that up with two appearances in Rome. He played a hand in a 3-0 win over Montenegro before England were narrowly beaten by winners Italy.

The sports coaching and development student, who qualifies for the side due to studying in England, has turned out for Bala Town's academy and is currently a first team regular at Cefn Druids.