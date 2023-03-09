Notification Settings

Shrewsbury student nets England Colleges caps in Italy

By Jonny Drury

A Shrewsbury student has recently returned from representing England Colleges in Italy.

Steffan Jones in action for England Colleges
Steffan Jones, who hails from Penybontfawr near Oswestry, is a student at SCAT College in Shrewsbury and was selected to represent England at the Roma Caput Mundi tournament.

Jones earned a place after being chosen from 700 youngsters across the country.

Prior to heading out to Italy, he made his debut in a 3-1 win over England Independent Schools before going on to captain the colleges side against Australia at Milton Keynes.

And the 17-year-old followed that up with two appearances in Rome. He played a hand in a 3-0 win over Montenegro before England were narrowly beaten by winners Italy.

The sports coaching and development student, who qualifies for the side due to studying in England, has turned out for Bala Town's academy and is currently a first team regular at Cefn Druids.

On his England appearances, Jones said: "Although representing England has been a great achievement for myself, my dreams would include playing at a professional level and obviously representing my home country Wales."

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

