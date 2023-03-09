Notification Settings

Church Stretton up for the cup after edging out Dawley

By Nick Elwell

Church Stretton have their sights set on silverware after booking their place in the semi-finals of the Salop Leisure League’s Premier Division League Cup.

Dean Richards scores from a free kick

Stretton inflicted just a second defeat of the season on title favourites Dawley Town as they emerged victorious from a keenly-contested clash.

The game was goalless at half-time and it was Stretton who finally broke the deadlock with 20 minutes remaining when Matthew Cole scored.

Any hopes of a Dawley fightback were quickly dashed when substitute Dean Richards made it 2-0 five minutes later.

The victory keeps alive Stretton’s hopes of a league and cup double, although they are five points behind table-topping Dawley in the Premier League standings.

Gobowen Celtic also needed two second-half goals to secure their progress into the last four.

Ed Rogers fired them in front against Shrewsbury Up & Comers on the hour mark, with Lewis Jones sealing victory 10 minutes from full-time.

Up & Comers’ cause wasn’t helped by having a man sent off just after half-time.

Hodnet eased into the semi-finals on the back of a 3-0 win at home to Wem Town.

Levi Hunter, Cameron Dourish and Lewis Brown were the men on target for Hodnet.

Ludlow completed the last four line-up after beating visiting Prees United 3-1.

Connor Davies-Austin got Ludlow off to a flying start when he opened the scoring after 10 minutes.

Morgan Millard then extended the hosts’ advantage before Samuel Flory reduced the deficit five minutes before half-time.

But Ludlow wrapped up the win on 65 minutes when substitute Sean Evans found the back of the net.

The Premier Division action saw Broseley record a 5-2 success at home to SAHA FC.

Asa Dean was the star of the show with a hat-trick. He was joined on the scoresheet by team-mates Jordan Harkness-Miodrag and Christopher Dixon.

Two goals from Shaun Davies and one from Jamie Hickman saw Madeley Sports to a 3-1 win over visiting Morda United.

Jason Clare netted a double and Jason Owusu and Eric Mensahstruck once each to earn Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution a 4-2 triumph at St Martins.

Brown Clee are through to the last four of the Division One League Cup.

They held their nerve to beat Ellesmere Rangers Reserves 4-2 on penalties after the tie had ended 2-2.

The clash between Llanymynech FC and Wellington Amateurs Development was abandoned due to an injury to a Wellington player.

In the Salopian Cup, Ercall Colts Juniors Revolution Colts crashed to a 6-0 defeat at home to AFC Bridgnorth Development.

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

