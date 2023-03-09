Carlos Corberan praises West Brom's Josh Griffiths for showing 'Premier League maturity'

Josh Griffiths of West Bromwich Albion makes a last minute save (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 21-year-old has two clean sheets in his first five appearances between the sticks for the Baggies, having been recalled from a loan at Portsmouth and handed a chance after Alex Palmer’s injury.

Head coach Corberan, whose side saw off lowly Wigan with a 1-0 home win on Tuesday, revealed a composed and mature temperament was what caught his eye while watching the academy graduate in action at Pompey.

“At the same time that he is developing, he is performing too,” Corberan said of Griffiths, who made a fine late save to secure victory over the Latics.

“He is a player who we still see points to improve, but at the same time he is showing that he is performing very well. He is 21 years old, but he doesn’t look like he is 21.

“It was the first thing that caught my attention when he was on loan – the game I watched when he was playing in the cup against Tottenham, he was playing this game like a Premier League goalkeeper.”

Corberan, who handed Griffiths his chance over David Button, added: “He’s 21 years old, in front of 60,000 people. He has this ability as one of his strengths.

“He’s very calm, composed, and very mature for his age.

“Still, we’re going to watch his actions in the game – distribution, things that are normally going to happen – but while he’s showing this, he’s helping a lot the team.”

Hereford-born Griffiths’ debut against Blackburn ended in disappointment as Ben Brereton Diaz’s 20-yard free-kick slipped through his grasp.

But the shot-stopper has recovered to register back-to-back Hawthorns shutouts. He is still awaiting a first clean sheet on the road after defeats at Watford and Hull.

Albion, meanwhile, are waiting to see how defender Erik Pieters’ knee settles down after the experienced Dutchman was withdrawn following another knock to the area against Wigan.