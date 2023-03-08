Wrexham four clear at the top

Phil Parkinson

The Red Dragons stretched their unbeaten league run to 24 matches by sweeping aside Dagenham & Redbridge 4-0.

That put them four points clear of Notts County, the last team to beat them in the division way back on October 4.

Ollie Palmer slotted home the first of a double in just the sixth minute, converting Eoghan O’Connell’s cross.

That advantage was increased six minutes before half-time when Jordan Tunnicliffe headed beyond Dagenham goalkeeper Elliot Justham.