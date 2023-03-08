Wrexham four clear at the top

The Red Dragons stretched their unbeaten league run to 24 matches by sweeping aside Dagenham & Redbridge 4-0.
That put them four points clear of Notts County, the last team to beat them in the division way back on October 4.
Ollie Palmer slotted home the first of a double in just the sixth minute, converting Eoghan O’Connell’s cross.
That advantage was increased six minutes before half-time when Jordan Tunnicliffe headed beyond Dagenham goalkeeper Elliot Justham.
Palmer got his second just after the interval to put Wrexham firmly in control and Jacob Mendy then added his name to the scoresheet, racing on to Elliot Lee’s through-ball to score.