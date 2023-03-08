Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wrexham four clear at the top

FootballPublished:

Wrexham took full advantage of their game in hand to go four points clear at the top of the National League.

Phil Parkinson
Phil Parkinson

The Red Dragons stretched their unbeaten league run to 24 matches by sweeping aside Dagenham & Redbridge 4-0.

That put them four points clear of Notts County, the last team to beat them in the division way back on October 4.

Ollie Palmer slotted home the first of a double in just the sixth minute, converting Eoghan O’Connell’s cross.

That advantage was increased six minutes before half-time when Jordan Tunnicliffe headed beyond Dagenham goalkeeper Elliot Justham.

Palmer got his second just after the interval to put Wrexham firmly in control and Jacob Mendy then added his name to the scoresheet, racing on to Elliot Lee’s through-ball to score.

Football
Sport

Most Read

Unfortunately the maintenance on our comments has taken longer than we anticipated. We hope to have them restored Wednesday, 8th March.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News