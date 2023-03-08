Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Leander Dendoncker can ease Unai Emery Aston Villa headache

By Matt MaherFootballPublished:

Unai Emery hopes to have Leander Dendoncker available to ease his midfield headache for Sunday’s trip to West Ham.

Aston Villa's Leander Dendoncker
Aston Villa's Leander Dendoncker

Dendoncker missed last weekend’s win over Crystal Palace due to personal reasons but could return to face the Hammers and would be the first-choice replacement for Boubacar Kamara, who is facing a month out with injury.

The Belgium international has started just three Premier League matches since arriving in a £13million deal from Wolves last summer, the last of those a 3-1 win over Manchester United in Emery’s first match in charge.

Should Dendoncker not be ready to return at the London Stadium, Emery is likely to field Calum Chambers in midfield alongside Douglas Luiz.

The Spaniard also has the option of moving Jacob Ramsey or John McGinn into central roles to cope with Kamara’s absence.

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Unfortunately the maintenance on our comments has taken longer than we anticipated. We hope to have them restored Wednesday, 8th March.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News