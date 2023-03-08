Leander Dendoncker can ease Unai Emery Aston Villa headache

Aston Villa's Leander Dendoncker

Dendoncker missed last weekend’s win over Crystal Palace due to personal reasons but could return to face the Hammers and would be the first-choice replacement for Boubacar Kamara, who is facing a month out with injury.

The Belgium international has started just three Premier League matches since arriving in a £13million deal from Wolves last summer, the last of those a 3-1 win over Manchester United in Emery’s first match in charge.

Should Dendoncker not be ready to return at the London Stadium, Emery is likely to field Calum Chambers in midfield alongside Douglas Luiz.