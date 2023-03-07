Wolves rated among 'cheapest Premier League teams to follow'

Wolves fans are able to enjoy the sixth cheapest matchday experience in the Premier League. Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Research conducted by online gambling site kingcasinobonus.uk has found that the Molineux club are among the Top 10 cheapest Premier League teams to follow.

The research analysed the cost of tickets, merchandise and parking as well as food and beverages and these factors were used to indicate which team is the most expensive and which is the cheapest football team in the Premier League to watch through a cost index.

Wolves came in sixth on the list with a cost index of 29.88, with matchday tickets costing on average £43.40, and a season ticket costing £786 and home shirts one of the cheapest at £55 if bought from the club shop.

Additionally, a pint at the stadium cost, on average, £5, parking costs £6.96 and fans would pay around £4 for a pie.

Nottingham Forest topped the list with a cost index of 26.20, with average ticket prices of £35 and season tickets at £550.

The region's other Premier League team, Aston Villa, came in 11th on the list with a cost index of 31.5, with matchday tickets an average of £40.50, season tickets at £752, a home shirt at £65, a pint £5.20, parking £7.36 and a pie at £4.65.

A spokesman for kingcasinobonus.uk said: “Football has always been for the fans, unfortunately, many have begun to be priced out of following their club.

"With the cost-of-living crisis ongoing, it's likely that more and more fans will struggle to afford the increasing prices of watching their team.

“There is a lot of money flowing through English football and at the heart of that is the fans.

"Without fans there is no football, so it's refreshing to see that even in the top flight of football that some teams are still attempting to provide affordable football experiences for their fans."

Wolves have been contacted for a comment.