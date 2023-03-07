West Brom v Wigan - Match preview

Daryl Dike (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The United States international is Carlos Corberan’s only fit recognised senior striker due to Brandon Thomas-Asante’s hamstring injury.

Dike himself has overcome fitness nightmares, including the first half of this season and is now Corberan’s regular option at the tip of Albion’s 4-2-3-1.

Corberan yesterday recalled under-21s attacker Mo Faal from National League North side AFC Fylde, of the sixth tier, to act as back-up. Youth team duo Jovan Malcolm and Rico Richards played the supporting cast in defeat to Hull last Friday.

Previously there was concern about managing the minutes of powerful striker Dike following the best part of 12 months sidelined from action.

Head coach Corberan made a point of starting the American in back-to-back weekend fixtures, instead of Thomas-Asante, to help strengthen the frontman.

That could well have now paid off for the play-off chasing Baggies, whose push took a big hit in Hull. Dike’s fitness and availability is needed now more than ever amid a busy schedule before the upcoming international break.

Asked if he was confident in Dike’s physical capacity to keep starting games, Corberan said: “Being honest it is something I cannot give you the answer right now.

“You can prevent situations by making a decision to rest players, but I am not going to do that right now, because now is different for the previous moment, for two reasons.

“Before, Dike and Asante could play and both were competing really well and helping in different roles, when they were in the first 11 there was an impact and from the bench there was an impact.

“For me both showed similar levels and positives for the team, you don’t have to take risks when you don’t need to take risks.

“At the same time the fact you change one player doesn’t mean the team is going to play better, but you have full confidence in the one you are going to select.

“For me the situation was positive for both, Dike arrived from one period of time where he didn’t have the habit to play games, the first two months are the big challenge in this period, now we are not in this period and Asante is not (available) in the team.”

Corberan explained: “We are in this situation, I can’t tell you for Huddersfield (on Saturday) now, but Dike is making training with a feeling that sometimes playing in a row can help you play well.

“Depending on the moment, impact of the previous game, how you feel about things, sometimes the fact you play doesn’t mean there is more risk, sometimes the risk arrives when you don’t play and increase intensity to training.

“I will make decisions depending previous performances an the level of recovery, I know these after the Hull game and I will start with Dike, because of his performance and how he managed the weekend (recovery), in 100 per cent condition.”

Around the Christmas period, prior to a lengthy suspension for Thomas-Asante, the centre-forwards were being rotated for each other to positive effect for Albion. Now, much rests with Dike.