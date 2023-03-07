Boubacar Kamara set for month on Aston Villa sidelines

The France international had to be helped off by medical staff after being hurt by a challenge from Cheick Doucoure just before the hour mark.
Kamara is believed to have suffered an ankle injury and while Villa will be relieved his season is not over, losing him for even a few matches will still be a significant blow to Unai Emery's team as they look to secure a top half Premier League finish.
The 23-year-old has been a key component of Villa's resurgence since Emery's arrival and started the last 10 Premier League matches.