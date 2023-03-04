Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Unai Emery hopes Emi Martinez will stay at Aston Villa for 'a long time'

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Unai Emery hopes Emi Martinez will stay at Villa “for a long time” after being named the world’s best goalkeeper.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez applauds the fans after the final whistle in the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday February 12, 2023.
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez applauds the fans after the final whistle in the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday February 12, 2023.

Martinez this week added Fifa’s The Best prize to a collection which includes a World Cup winners medal and the Golden Glove award for best keeper at Qatar 2022.

The Argentina international also played down suggestions of a possible summer exit from Villa, claiming to relish the long-term challenge of ending the club’s long wait for a major trophy.

Emery hopes that will be the case. He said: “We are happy and he is very proud of his achievement.

“I am very happy with him. He helps the team to be more competitive and we want to have him for a long time.”

Martinez and Villa team-mate Emi Buendia have been named in Argentina’s squad for friendlies against Panama and Curacao later this month.

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News