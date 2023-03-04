Unai Emery hopes Emi Martinez will stay at Aston Villa for 'a long time'

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez applauds the fans after the final whistle in the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday February 12, 2023.

Martinez this week added Fifa’s The Best prize to a collection which includes a World Cup winners medal and the Golden Glove award for best keeper at Qatar 2022.

The Argentina international also played down suggestions of a possible summer exit from Villa, claiming to relish the long-term challenge of ending the club’s long wait for a major trophy.

Emery hopes that will be the case. He said: “We are happy and he is very proud of his achievement.

“I am very happy with him. He helps the team to be more competitive and we want to have him for a long time.”