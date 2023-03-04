Jepson pockets back-to-back Shield victories

The Alveley cueman secured glory after beating Kevin Hawkins (St John’s) in the semi-final and then Chelmarsh’s Chris Lewis in the shootout for silverware.

Jepson had trailed Hawkins throughout his last four clash but came good with the final three balls to book his final place.

With a 28-point handicap advantage, Jepson then made it ‘back to back’ wins by seeing off Lewis.

Lewis needed a snooker with blue, pink and black remaining and in one of his attempts he went ‘in-off’ to end the contest. Lewis earlier made it look easy when beating fellow clubman Beamer Jones in the quarter-finals but had to rely on the final colours to pull back Mark Jones’ 42-

point advantage in their semi-final clash.

However, all was not lost for Mark Jones as he made his way to the 49er’s Shield final, courtesy of his opponent, last year’s winner Bryan Oakley, being unable to make it due to car trouble.

In a close-run final, Jones beat Alveley’s Reg Burton, who had earlier knocked out Kath Gill.