Matt Maher: Ollie Watkins shows the impact of Unai Emery at Aston Villa

Five in five: Ollie Watkins.

Remember when Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United reign was over before it had begun after defeats to Brighton and Brentford, or when every managerial search came with a club briefing they were looking for the next Graham Potter?

There were an increasing number of Villa supporters ready to write off Ollie Watkins after a return of just two goals from his first 14 appearances this season. A wasteful outing in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Villarreal during the World Cup break drew a particularly vitriolic social media response. A penny for the thoughts of those critics now, with Watkins having become the first Villa player since 1985 to score in five successive league matches?

Granted, they might dismiss the run as simply a purple patch but it feels more than that. Watkins’ overall performances since Unai Emery arrived and made clear he was his first-choice striker have generally been strong and he looks a more accomplished and – obviously – confident finisher.

The proof will be whether he can maintain such consistency through to the end of the campaign. If so, it might go a long way to shaping Villa’s strategy for the summer transfer window.

While Watkins laboured, there was an increasing sense the club needed to recruit a top-class striker but those cost big money and if the one on your books has scored, say, 15 goals in the season, it would appear to lessen the urgency.

The importance of Emery getting more out of those players he inherited was highlighted again this week by the revelation the signings of Emi Buendia, Leon Bailey, Danny Ings, Lucas Digne, Philippe Coutinho and Diego Carlos cost the club a combined £203.5million.