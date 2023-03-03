Hull v West Brom preview: Carlos Corberan forges on as injuries push Albion squad to limit

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

But there was not the slightest hint of self-pity behind the Spaniard. Instead Corberan, who insisted he is ‘no pessimist’, was as positive, motivated and bullish as ever ahead of tonight’s televised clash at Hull’s MKM Stadium.

He explained the Baggies’ four newest injury blows, to key duo Brandon Thomas-Asante and Grady Diangana and squad players Karlan Grant and Jake Livermore.

Those setbacks take Albion’s list of senior absentees up to 10, almost enough to field a side.

The squad is stretched such that academy attackers Jovan Malcolm and Rico Richards, neither whom have played a league minute for Albion, make up the squad tonight.

It is hardly ideal timing as the Championship run-in cranks into gear with 13 games left and the Baggies’ play-off chase really intensifying.

Morale among the fanbase was boosted significantly and helpfully after last week’s win over Middlesbrough but Baggies will need another shot in the arm tonight as they see their side try to arrest a poor run of form – four defeats in all competitions – on the road.

Tonight’s visitors can still field an XI full of Championship experience and quality. Corberan has often spoken about his large squad and the difficulties in leaving players out previously. The clash heads a run of games against struggling opposition, including three of the current bottom four, before the international break at the end of this month.

Corberan was not missing his passionate, intense and motivational spark despite the otherwise glum outlook yesterday. Indeed he even suggested excitement at the new challenge ahead.

When quizzed on how the 39-year-old Spaniard remains optimistic and positive, he answered philosophically.

“Difficulties are a part of life,” Corberan said. “Some difficulties have solutions, unfortunately in life some difficulties do not. We are talking here about problems which have solutions. If you analyse life, accidents, illness, many things you cannot change. They’re part of life. You can do things to avoid it.

“If you drive your car through a red traffic light, you are taking a risk – the risk of injuries and accidents multiply, increase.

“It’s the same with training. There are things we need to manage – the rest, nutrition, impact of training, managing the minutes of the players, things we can do.

“Unfortunately things happen. All these things have solutions. Two players of the B team are going to be involved. This is how players make their careers, every player who has experience has to start at one point.

“Life challenges you, there are difficulties in your work, in your house.

“We can decide how we face the difficulty. We can focus on the things we can control. We lose Asante, but in one week or two weeks he’ll be back with us.

“It will make us value more when we are all healthy, and well, and we have everyone. It doesn’t mean that there is a positive message to avoid the negative news – no.

“I want to have every player, but I have a competitive squad. It allows me to face with desire and the normal spirit for games.

“We have (Adam) Reach – who I played against when he was at Sheffield Wednesday and I was scared of his finishing and crossing because he was one of the key players for them.

“(Taylor) Gardner-Hickman wasn’t involved in many of the last games, but he was in the first XI before I arrived and last year he made a very good contribution in the Championship. For me he is an excellent player.