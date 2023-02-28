Villa star Emi Martinez named the best goalkeeper in the world

The Argentine World Cup winner was named men’s goalkeeper of the year and dedicated the award to his parents.
Speaking in Spanish, he said: “When they ask me about my idols, I remember my mother cleaning buildings for 8/9 hours, watching my father work, they are my true idols. Thank you all.”
Martinez received his award from former Brazil goalkeeper Julio Cesar and ex-England women's striker Eni Aluko, who also held the role of director of women's football at Villa previously.