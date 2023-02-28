Notification Settings

Villa star Emi Martinez named the best goalkeeper in the world

FootballPublished: Comments

Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez got his hands on even more silverware at last night’s The Best FIFA Awards 2022 in Paris.

Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez receives the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper awards during the ceremony of the Best FIFA Football Awards in Paris, France, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler).
The Argentine World Cup winner was named men’s goalkeeper of the year and dedicated the award to his parents.

Speaking in Spanish, he said: “When they ask me about my idols, I remember my mother cleaning buildings for 8/9 hours, watching my father work, they are my true idols. Thank you all.”

Martinez received his award from former Brazil goalkeeper Julio Cesar and ex-England women's striker Eni Aluko, who also held the role of director of women's football at Villa previously.

