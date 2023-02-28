Notification Settings

Unai Emery wants Aston Villa players to follow Emi Buendia's example

By Matt Maher

Unai Emery wants Villa’s players to follow the lead of Emi Buendia after the playmaker’s super-sub showing at Everton.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia

Buendia found himself out of the starting XI for the first time in the Premier League under Emery but had a major impact off the bench in the 2-0 win.

The Argentina international was involved in the move which ended with John McGinn being brought down for the penalty from which Ollie Watkins opened the scoring. Buendia then sealed the three points himself with his fourth goal of the season, leaving Emery delighted with his attitude.

The boss said: “We have to create a good spirit and respect in taking decisions, trying to be fair. The players have to respect my decision and – like on Saturday – being ready to come on and make the impact like Emi did. I think it was perfect, like that.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

