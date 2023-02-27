Aston Villa boss Unai Emery targeting home comforts

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

Saturday’s 2-0 win at Everton was Villa’s fourth in five league away matches under Emery but they have taken just seven points from six games at Villa Park since the Spaniard’s arrival – including 4-2 defeats in their last two home outings.

Villa host Crystal Palace next weekend and Emery said: “We aren’t playing in the same competitive way at home. We are winning a lot of matches away and we want that.

“But my next challenge is at home, against Crystal Palace on Saturday, trying to keep being consistent like we were at Everton. We want to try and get our best performances collectively.”

Villa have been dealt a blow with Philippe Coutinho facing around a month out with a hamstring injury.

The Brazil international, absent from the matchday squad at Goodison Park, is unlikely to feature again until after the March international break.

Coutinho has endured a largely frustrating time since joining Villa on a permanent £17.2million deal from Barcelona last summer.

The 30-year-old also missed the opening matches of Emery’s reign with a hamstring injury and the latest setback comes just when he appeared to be finding some good form, scoring his first goal of the season in a 4-2 defeat to Arsenal.