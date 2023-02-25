Unai Emery vows to keep pushing Aston Villa players to the limit

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

The Spaniard delivered the most critical assessment of his team since taking charge in November following last weekend’s 4-2 defeat to Arsenal, their third Premier League loss on the spin.

Emery said: “After the match I was very, very frustrated but that is normal for me. If I am not frustrated, I am not feeling it when we are losing.

“But then during the week, each training session is a chance for me to be with the players, trying to improve, work and analyse with them, speaking with them collectively and individually.

“The next match is a chance to show how we are learning, how we are improving. I have explained to the players we are in that process and we are going to be very demanding.”

Villa won five of their first seven league matches under Emery but the boss insists he was not getting carried away.