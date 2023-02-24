Ollie Watkins 'setting example' to Aston Villa team mates

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins

Watkins will become the first Villa player to score in five straight Premier League matches if he nets at Goodison Park.

After scoring just two goals in his first 14 appearances this season, the 27-year-old has six in 11 outings since Emery took charge in November.

The boss said: “We are working with everyone to try and improve, tactically and to give them confidence. There is always a balance and some players are doing better than others.

“One of those is Ollie Watkins. Every day he is working well, trying to improve in training and practising very hard.