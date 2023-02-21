Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow predicts busy summer

Full-back Alex Moreno and striker Jhon Duran were the only two additions last month, as Villa opted not to reinvest cash generated from the £15million sale of Danny Ings and instead wait until the summer, when more of Emery’s targets may be within reach.
Italian defender Ibrahima Bamba, who plays in Portugal for Villa’s soon-to-be sister club Vitoria, is among the players already linked.
Purslow said: “We’re always looking ahead. We like to be strategic about the way we build our squad.
“Unai obviously is taking his time in assessing the players he’s inherited and he has a very clear vision for what he wants to do going forward. I expect it to be an extremely busy summer. We’re trying to do things the right way.”