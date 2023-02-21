Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow predicts busy summer

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Chief executive Christian Purslow predicts Villa will have an “extremely busy” summer transfer window as Unai Emery looks to reshape his squad.

CEO Christian Purslow outside Villa Park
CEO Christian Purslow outside Villa Park

Full-back Alex Moreno and striker Jhon Duran were the only two additions last month, as Villa opted not to reinvest cash generated from the £15million sale of Danny Ings and instead wait until the summer, when more of Emery’s targets may be within reach.

Italian defender Ibrahima Bamba, who plays in Portugal for Villa’s soon-to-be sister club Vitoria, is among the players already linked.

Purslow said: “We’re always looking ahead. We like to be strategic about the way we build our squad.

“Unai obviously is taking his time in assessing the players he’s inherited and he has a very clear vision for what he wants to do going forward. I expect it to be an extremely busy summer. We’re trying to do things the right way.”

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News