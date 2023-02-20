Aston Villa 2 Arsenal 4 - Player ratings

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings and Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah

Emi Martinez

Had no chance with the goals and terribly unlucky with the third. But his distribution was poor and time-wasting is becoming an irritant.

Beaten 5

Matty Cash

Set up Villa’s first by winning the ball and finding Watkins with a lovely lofted pass over the top. Worked hard on his return to the team.

Busy 7

Ezri Konsa

Fortunate to escape when he was robbed by Nketiah, with Odegaard shooting wide. A blot on an otherwise solid performance from the centre-back.

Slip 6

Tyrone Mings

Error for Arsenal’s opener proved costly and overshadowed a lot of good work a day after signing a new deal.

Miscue 6

Alex Moreno

Bagged his first Villa assist with the cross for Coutinho’s goal. Targeted by Arsenal and Saka but stood up relatively well to the challenge.

Dogged 7

John McGinn

Back in the team for the first time since New Year’s Day and there is a good chance he will stay there. A positive on the day.

Bright 7

Douglas Luiz

Had some nice moments, particularly early in the second half when he beat two men to set up a counter attack. Subbed.

Moments 6

Boubacar Kamara

Something of a return to form after the previous two results, albeit he still ended up on the losing side. Involved in the move for Villa’s second.

Steady 6

Emi Buendia

Nice dummy to set up Coutinho for his goal but otherwise overhit too many passes. Another missed chance to shine.

Subdued 5

Philippe Coutinho

Took his goal really well and looked lively in the first half. Faded in the second but proved it is too soon to write off his Villa career just yet.

Goal 6

Ollie Watkins

Villa’s man-of-the-match. Scored for the fourth straight game and ensured Saliba could never relax.

Relentless 7

Substitutes