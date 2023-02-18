West Brom hopeful over Nathaniel Chalobah but Tom Rogic remains a doubt ahead of Watford trip

Nathaniel Chalobah went off during the draw with Blackburn (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Chalobah made his full debut in the midweek draw against Blackburn Rovers - before he was forced off in the second period following a knock.

Carlos Corberan confirmed the January signing has returned to training with the Albion squad - and they are hopeful he will be available for Monday's game after impressing on his full debut.

However, Rogic still remains a doubt with a hamstring problem.

He said: "We're keeping Rogic in the process to recover, because it's not been as quick as I hoped, as I had told you. He hasn't trained yet with the group, hopefully on Sunday he will. He might have to wait until the next week to start with the group.

"Chalobah took a kick which affected his nerve, that's why it didn't feel normal for him to play. It's different, but Chalobah the first day (Thursday) he was doing the recovery, Friday he was training, Saturday he will train and Sunday, hopefully, he will train too."

One selection supporters will be eagerly looking at ahead of Monday's game is whether Corberan will opt to go with Brandon Thomas-Asante or Daryl Dike up front.

It was the latter who came back into the starting line-up against Blackburn - with Corberan opting to change his front man regularly since he took over.

The Baggies boss has only operated with a front two on a handful of occasions during his time at The Hawthorns - and asked about deploying a front two from the start in games, he explained: "It depends how you play. If you play with two strikers in a 3-5-2 or a 4-4-2 yes, but it's true that we are not playing with these two shapes.

"At the same time we are playing with Wallace sometimes as a striker, or with a playmaker alongside Dike, or with Asante.

"In some moments of the game, the cup for example against Chesterfield, it was the first time that both players played together. In the second half of the first round of the cup. In the game against Birmingham in the last minutes, we were playing with Dike and Asante, and then Asante and Grant as two strikers.