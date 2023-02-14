Ollie Watkins aiming to add to Aston Villa goal tally

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins

Watkins made his 100th appearance for Villa in the 3-1 defeat at Manchester City on Sunday.

And the 27-year-old grabbed what turned out to be a consolation goal in the second half – his seventh strike of the season.

“I’m just trying to find some form now, consistency, it’s nice to be back among the goals,” he said.

“I always believed in myself and I know I can score goals at this level.

“So, long may it continue. I’m looking forward to the last bunch of games and some more goals.

“It’s unbelievable to play for a massive club like Villa, hopefully I’ve got many more to come.”

He added: “There were moments when we pushed forward and we created some chances (at City).