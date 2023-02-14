Carlos Corberan looks to solve West Brom's tactical troubles

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies lost for a third straight straight away match on Friday night and the head coach believes his side struggled to cope with an unfamiliar opposition formation. Blues moved from their typical back three and operated in a 4-4-2 diamond. Albion shipped an early goal in each half and struggled to get going as an attacking unit.

Corberan, whose side welcome Blackburn to The Hawthorns tomorrow night, said: “There are aspects to manage (better), when we’ve been playing against some shapes than against some other type of shapes.

“It’s true that in Luton we found a way to attack them after we conceded two goals that surprised (us).

“But after, our attack was better than how they defended.”

The Spaniard felt, aside from two set-piece goals involving costly errors from deputy goalkeeper David Button, his side defended reasonably well at St Andrew’s. But Albion could not get themselves going in attack and trouble a comfortable Blues backline. “On Friday we couldn’t show our attack, of course I need to analyse why and what we can fix to find the solutions when the game happens again,” he added.