Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer earns Michael Carrick's praise after opening Middlesbrough account

By Jonny DruryFootballPublished: Comments

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has backed on loan Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer to kick on after opening his account for the season.

Middlesbrough's Cameron Archer celebrates scoring their side's second goal in the win over Cardiff
The 21-year-old signed for Boro last month on a loan deal until the end of the campaign.

The striker, who had a spell at Preston last season, has so far turned out six times for Carrick's sides since arriving in the North East - and netted his first goal in the weekend win over Cardiff.

Carrick has praised the England Under 21 international for his impact on Teesside - and has backed him to continue finding the net.

He said: "He was craving that goal to get up and running.

“I was delighted for Cam. As a striker, to get that goal is important. I think he’s given us so much over the last couple of games in terms of his performances.

“It was a big goal for us in that moment as well.

"It was a calm finish and sometimes those are a bit harder when you’ve got a bit more time to think about it. But he dealt with it really well and he’ll be up and running now.”

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

