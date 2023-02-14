Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer earns Michael Carrick's praise after opening Middlesbrough account

Middlesbrough's Cameron Archer celebrates scoring their side's second goal in the win over Cardiff

The 21-year-old signed for Boro last month on a loan deal until the end of the campaign.

The striker, who had a spell at Preston last season, has so far turned out six times for Carrick's sides since arriving in the North East - and netted his first goal in the weekend win over Cardiff.

Carrick has praised the England Under 21 international for his impact on Teesside - and has backed him to continue finding the net.

He said: "He was craving that goal to get up and running.

“I was delighted for Cam. As a striker, to get that goal is important. I think he’s given us so much over the last couple of games in terms of his performances.

“It was a big goal for us in that moment as well.