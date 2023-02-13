Manchester City 3 Aston Villa 1 - Player Ratings

Emi Martinez
Will be slightly disappointed to be beaten at the near post for City’s opener, but no chance with the other two. Didn’t get much protection.
Exposed 5
Ashley Young
Struggled all afternoon against Jack Grealish and couldn’t provide any kind of positive contribution. Completely lost Rodri at the near post.
Restricted 4
Ezri Konsa
Worked hard under difficult circumstances. Great clearance off the line, but was rushed in possession and distribution suffered.
Wayward 5
Calum Chambers
Back in the team, replacing the injured Tyrone Mings. Isn’t the first and won’t be the last centre-back to be tormented by Erling Haaland.
Forgettable 4
Lucas Digne
Yet again failed to last the hour. Looks to have lost confidence and substitution was only a matter of time after another booking.
Poor 4
Jacob Ramsey
Never gave up and covered a lot of ground. Can count himself slightly unlucky to give away Grealish penalty.
Committed 6
Boubacar Kamara
Failed to physically impose himself on the game and was chasing shadows for most of the afternoon.
Passive 5
Douglas Luiz
Provided yet another assist for Ollie Watkins and put in positive shift on a tough afternoon.
Professional 6
Emi Buendia
Villa needed Buendia at his very best in this game, but he was a passenger throughout and was deservedly hooked on the hour.
Poor 4
Leon Bailey
Another frustrating performance from the forward, who struggled to hold on to the ball and snatched at two decent chances.
Frustrating 5
Ollie Watkins
Continues to flourish under Unai Emery and took his goal very well, despite being starved of possession. Can hold his head high.
Bright 7
Substitutes
Jhon Duran (for Bailey, 60) Looked very lively and took up excellent positions. Smashed the crossbar with a superb effort late on. Promising 7; John McGinn (for Buendia, 60) Industrious and energetic. Put in tackles that were distinctly lacking in the first half. Example 7; Alex Moreno (for Digne, 60) Replaced the beleaguered Digne and gave more balance to Villa. Will be pushing for a start vs Arsenal. Balance 6; Matty Cash (for Ramsey, 76); Philippe Coutinho (for Young, 76). Not used: Dendoncker, Sinisalo, Zych, Swinkels.