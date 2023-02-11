Aston Villa boss Unai Emery hoping to 'faze' Manchester City

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

Villa go into tomorrow’s clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium having won their last three away league games.

Despite a 4-2 defeat at home to Leicester, Villa are in form away from home and have won all three games on the road under Emery.

The Spaniard said Villa will prepare for the game in the same way as any and hoped to provide some food for thought for City.

He said: “We will go into it with confidence and go into away games as well as the home ones approaching them the same.

“I hope we can faze them, it will be a big challenge of course but I am looking forward to that and so will the players.

“We will be committed to be strong defensively and keeping the ball, and preventing them from hurting us but I like to think we will have things for them to think about.”

Villa haven’t won at the Etihad since 2007 and Emery said he is more than aware of the threat they will pose in all areas of the field.