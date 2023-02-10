Notification Settings

Emi Buendia believes Aston Villa can stun Manchester City

By Matt Maher

Emi Buendia has called on Villa to believe themselves as they attempt to stun Manchester City on Sunday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nelson Semedo (left) and Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia
Villa go to the Etihad Stadium aiming to extend a perfect run of three wins from three Premier League away matches under Unai Emery.

Buendia admits it won’t be easy against the reigning champions but believes Villa, who drew 1-1 with City earlier in the season, are capable of causing a shock.

He said: “City are fighting for the title, they are one of the best teams in the world and play amazing football. But we have improved a lot and we have three victories in three away games.

“Now, it’s another challenge for us. We have to go there trying to be competitive.

“We showed at the start of last month against Spurs, another big team, that we can get the three points. We have to be confident in ourselves.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

