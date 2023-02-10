Emi Buendia believes Aston Villa can stun Manchester City

Villa go to the Etihad Stadium aiming to extend a perfect run of three wins from three Premier League away matches under Unai Emery.
Buendia admits it won’t be easy against the reigning champions but believes Villa, who drew 1-1 with City earlier in the season, are capable of causing a shock.
He said: “City are fighting for the title, they are one of the best teams in the world and play amazing football. But we have improved a lot and we have three victories in three away games.
“Now, it’s another challenge for us. We have to go there trying to be competitive.
“We showed at the start of last month against Spurs, another big team, that we can get the three points. We have to be confident in ourselves.”