Emi Buendia aims to learn from Aston Villa boss Unai Emery

Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia celebrates

The Argentina international has started every Premier League match since the Spaniard took charge, scoring two goals and showing more regularly the form which saw Villa make him their record £33million signing in 2021.

Emery has been impressed by Buendia’s mentality and desire to succeed, while the 26-year-old reckons the head coach’s methods are well suited to his playing style.

He said: “As soon as he (Emery) came, we had a good meeting and I understood everything that he asked of me.

“I think his ideas are perfect for my game. I really enjoy every game.